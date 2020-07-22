1/
Della Mae Ray
Sharps Chapel - Della Mae Ray-age 90 of Sharps Chapel passed away Tuesday morning, July 21, 2020 at her home. Preceded in death by her husband, George Ray; daughter, Rebecca Weaver; son, Barry Ray; daughter-in-law, Twila Miller; parents, Bob and Gladys Horn and all of her siblings.

Survivors: sons, Butch Miller and Kevin Ray; daughters, Jennifer Justice, Roberta Ray and Sylvia Chambless; son-in-law, James "Pick" Weaver. 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews along with a host of friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Thursday, July 23, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 7 P.M. Thursday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Greg Sharp officiating. Family and friends will meet by 10:45 A.M. Friday at Nelson Cemetery, Sharps Chapel for Interment at 11 A.M. Pallbearers: Grandsons. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
JUL
23
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
