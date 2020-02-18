Services
McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Inc
220 W Broadway Ave
Maryville, TN 37801
(865) 982-6812
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Alcoa, TN
Della Malach


1932 - 2020
Della Malach Obituary
Della Malach

Maryville - Della Mae Malach, age 87, born in Sublettle, IL on November 19, 1932 with twin sister, Donna M. Malach. Della passed away on February 15, 2020, in Maryville, TN. Della loved playing the marimba, harmonica and crocheting snowflakes. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Dinges Malach and father, Gilbert A. Malach; sister, Kay Malach Webb and husband, Ken Webb; brothers, Eugene and Gerald Malach; sister-in-law, Rosemary Wright Malach; niece, Debbie Stethen.

She is survived by twin sister, Donna Malach; brothers, Gilbert J. and Philip G. Malach all of Louisville, TN; nieces, Michele Malach and husband, Robb Brantley of Durango,CO, Dixie K. Pierson and husband, Don Pierson of Washington, DC; nephews, Philip Russell Malach and Wally Pressley of Louisville, TN, Tony Webb and spouse, Steve Holcomb of Maryville, TN, great-nephews, Johnathan, Samuel, Jensen Malach, Herbie Harrell; great-nieces, Valerie Goble; great-great nephew, Isaiah Malach.

Della was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Alcoa, TN, where the Memorial Service will be held on February 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM, the receiving of friends will be from 9:00-10:00 AM at the church.

No flowers. Donations to the Community Food Connection, PO Box 786, Alcoa, TN 37701.

www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
