Reverend Delmar Ray Loy
Reverend Delmar Ray Loy

Corryton - Reverend Delmar Ray Loy, Age 76, of Corryton, went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Reverend Loy pastored churches for over 60 years and was presently pastoring Landbrook Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Ginger Loy; parents, Edgar and Orcie Loy; brothers, Kenneth, Harold, Wayne, and J.D. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Paula Loy; son, Jeffrey Loy; grandchildren, Lindsay Guinn, Breanna Loy, Keegan Loy and wife, Kaylee, Luke and Zach Loy; several nieces and nephews. A special thank-you to Jennifer Moon, R.N., who guided us through this painful journey.

The family will receive friends at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, with a celebration of life to follow at 4:00 p.m. Reverend Dean Braden and Scott Howell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Landbrook Baptist Church, c/o Ms. Carita Baker, Treasurer, 7545 Glastonbury Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37931.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
