Delmer (Bufe) Savage

Delmer (Bufe) Savage Obituary
Delmer Savage (Bufe)

Corryton - Savage, Delmer (Bufe), of Corryton, TN passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home. Bufe was a avid fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmer and Peggy Savage; twin sister, Debra Kay Savage and sister Gail Riffey. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Brenda Savage; very special sons Ray LaRue and Brad LaRue; brothers Ricky, Terry, and Gary Savage; sisters, Tammy Hankins, Patsy Geames, Teresa Clifton and a host of other family and friends. Due to current health concerns graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
