Delmus Howard Ayers
Knoxville - Delmus Howard Ayers, age 95, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by parents, Mikel and Ada Ayers; spouse, Mary L. Ayers; son, Thomas Byrd; siblings, Mossie E. Johnson, Thelma A. Ayers. He is survived by son, Jim Byrd; granddaughter, Sherri Byrd; great granddaughter, Lindsay (Iain) Christie; great grandson, Justin (Cailey) Elder; 4 great great grandchildren, Hendry, Larkin, Ivy, and Afton; special nieces, Dorothy (Terry) Brown; Phyllis (Virgil) Carr; special nephew, Michael J. (Dawn) Campbell; several other nieces and nephews; special friends, Jewel and Kim Hutchison. Graveside service will take place at Lynnhurst Cemetery Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00pm with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
.