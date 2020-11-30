1/1
Delmus Howard Ayers
Knoxville - Delmus Howard Ayers, age 95, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by parents, Mikel and Ada Ayers; spouse, Mary L. Ayers; son, Thomas Byrd; siblings, Mossie E. Johnson, Thelma A. Ayers. He is survived by son, Jim Byrd; granddaughter, Sherri Byrd; great granddaughter, Lindsay (Iain) Christie; great grandson, Justin (Cailey) Elder; 4 great great grandchildren, Hendry, Larkin, Ivy, and Afton; special nieces, Dorothy (Terry) Brown; Phyllis (Virgil) Carr; special nephew, Michael J. (Dawn) Campbell; several other nieces and nephews; special friends, Jewel and Kim Hutchison. Graveside service will take place at Lynnhurst Cemetery Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 3:00pm with Rev. Kent Williams officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
8656898888
