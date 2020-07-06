Delores Brooks
Powell - Delores Nellie Kennedy Brooks, age 80 of Powell, was called home to be with Jesus and to be reunited with the love of her life, husband Clyde Brooks, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Delores loved the Lord first and foremost and was a devoted prayer warrior for everyone. She loved her family, friends, and her extended church family. She was a long-time member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Rockford. Preceded in death by husband of 64 years, Clyde Brooks; grandson, Justin Meadows; son-in-law, Jerry Day; daughter-in-law, Angie Brooks; father, John Kennedy; mother, Maggie Russell; brothers, Horace Kennedy, Albert Kennedy and Milburn Johnson; twin sister, Doris Woodby and sisters, Ruby Hannah and Irene Hannah. Survived by her children, Linda (Dan) Whitaker, Judy (Ronnie) Meadows, Alice Day, Billy Brooks, Patricia (Michael) Cox, and Terry (Jana) Brooks; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Rev. Joe Kennedy; special sisters (in-law), Betty Cooper, Shirley Lee, Margaret Wallace; and a host of special nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918, with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm, Rev. Donnie Ownby and Rev. Joe Kennedy will officiate. Family and friends will gather at 10:15 am on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home to go in procession to Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church (blessing box), 4905 Old Knoxville Highway, Rockford, Tennessee 37853. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Arrangement by: Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home