Delores Eugenia "Dee Dee" Higley was called home to receive her wings, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Surrounded by family and showered with love as she made her long journey to her eternal resting place. Born in Knoxville, TN, April 28, 1936 she was the first child to loving parents, the late Kohatoes Higley and John F. Whittington.
She was an active and devoted member of The Church of God for over fifty years.
Preceded in death by her father, John Whittington, mother, Kohatoes Higley, sister, Mary Frances Bowman, nephew, June Bowman, great-nephew Jermichael Bowman.
Survived by daughter, Carmela Higley-Foster; granddaughters Teirra and Tensia Foster; 2 great-grandchildren; niece Sonya Bowman; devoted great niece, LaQueshea Bowman; nephews, Terry and Shawn Bowman; great niece, Stephanie Robinson-Bowman; great nephews, Tyrone and Anthony Bowman and Tomoriea Harris; aunt Aileen Whittington-Reed, the Whittington Family;2 great-nieces, 3 great nephews, and a host of other extended family and close friends.
Family will receive friends, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Friday at Cherry God Cherry Street; funeral service, 1:00 p.m., Pastor Eric Sattlefield, Officiating, Rev. Steve Simpson, Eulogist.
The family wishes to thank NHC Nursing Home Highland Memorial Cemetery, (Sutherland.)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 19, 2019