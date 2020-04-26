Services
Maryville - Delores Dalton Grubb, age 84, of Maryville, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Delores was preceded in death by husband, Jack O. Grubb, son, David O. Grubb, parents, Rev. Lester & Irene Dalton, sisters, Phyllis Dalton, Sandra Miller, and Kay Clapp, and brothers, Clarence and Roger Dalton. Survivors include daughter, Jill Roloff and husband Steven, grandsons, Dylan and Colby Roloff, sister, Barbara Janeway and husband Estel, and brother, Jerry Dalton and wife Doris, as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33609, www.donate.lovetotherescue.org or , 501 St. Jude Place, Mepmphis, TN 38105, . Due to the global health concern, a public service will not be held. A private interment will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Lyons View Pike. Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020
