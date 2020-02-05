|
|
Delores Jean Spiva
Rockford - Delores Jean Spiva, 71 of Rockford, went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was preceded in death by her Father: Virgil Cabbage, Mother: Anna Lee Grubb, Son: Aaron Boling, and Brother: Harold Cabbage. She is survived by her Husband of 16 years: Thomas Spiva, Daughter and Son-in-law: Michelle and Johnny Nelson, bonus Daughter and Son-in-law: Lindsay and Jeff Claxton, bonus Son: Christopher Spiva, Grandchildren: Joshua Nelson, Jesse Nelson, Avery Claxton, and Wesley Claxton, Great Grandchildren: Landon and Eli Nelson, and Sister and Brother-in-law: Pat and Jerry Wilson. No services are planned at this time. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020