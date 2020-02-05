Services
Maryville Memorial Funeral Home
610 Washington Street
Maryville, TN 37804
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Spiva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Jean Spiva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Jean Spiva Obituary
Delores Jean Spiva

Rockford - Delores Jean Spiva, 71 of Rockford, went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was preceded in death by her Father: Virgil Cabbage, Mother: Anna Lee Grubb, Son: Aaron Boling, and Brother: Harold Cabbage. She is survived by her Husband of 16 years: Thomas Spiva, Daughter and Son-in-law: Michelle and Johnny Nelson, bonus Daughter and Son-in-law: Lindsay and Jeff Claxton, bonus Son: Christopher Spiva, Grandchildren: Joshua Nelson, Jesse Nelson, Avery Claxton, and Wesley Claxton, Great Grandchildren: Landon and Eli Nelson, and Sister and Brother-in-law: Pat and Jerry Wilson. No services are planned at this time. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -