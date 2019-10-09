Resources
Oak Ridge - Delores, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2019 in Oak Ridge, TN. The beloved daughter of the late Howard and Leona Ferm was born in Elkhart, IN on December 28, 1934. Her love for the care of people, lead to her life long career working as a hospital and nursing home administrator around the country. Delores was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Leona Ferm and her brother Elden Ferm. She is survived by her brother Don Ferm and wife Mary Ann with their children. Daughters: Gina Helfrich and husband Paul, Sonja Pierce and husband Randall, and Pamela Brett and husband Tod. Grandchildren: Michael Bouldin and wife Amber, Nathan Helfrich and wife Sienna, Victoria Helfrich, Curtis Brett and Sidney Brett. The Greatest of Grandchildren: Bralynn Biggs Brett and Ceslee Bouldin. She also enjoyed time with her companion of several years Bert Erickson and his family. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Services to be held at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
