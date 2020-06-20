Delores "Dee" Rogers Peigh
Knoxville - Delores "Dee" Rogers Peigh, age 85, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020. She was a graduate of Rule High School in 1952. Dee loved bowling, working in her flower beds and loving on her cats. She was a member of the Eastern Star and active in the Volunteer Lodge No. 2 Ladies Auxiliary to Fraternal Order of Police for many years. She worked at The Old Standard Knitting Mill as machine operator and retired after 37 years. After retirement, Dee started working at Walmart on Chapman Hwy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sergeant John Rogers; parents, Dallas and Gladys Johnson and sister, Norma L. Herron. Dee is survived by her husband of 20 years, David Peigh; brothers, Richard Johnson; step-son and daughter in-law, Steve and Pam Peigh; special niece, Peggy Johnson; niece, Tammy Blaine and Tanya Daniels and nephew, Lynn Johnson. Family will receive friends, Monday June 22, 2020, Dee's birthday at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy., from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike. for a 3:00 PM graveside service. Scott Turner to officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Knoxville - Delores "Dee" Rogers Peigh, age 85, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020. She was a graduate of Rule High School in 1952. Dee loved bowling, working in her flower beds and loving on her cats. She was a member of the Eastern Star and active in the Volunteer Lodge No. 2 Ladies Auxiliary to Fraternal Order of Police for many years. She worked at The Old Standard Knitting Mill as machine operator and retired after 37 years. After retirement, Dee started working at Walmart on Chapman Hwy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sergeant John Rogers; parents, Dallas and Gladys Johnson and sister, Norma L. Herron. Dee is survived by her husband of 20 years, David Peigh; brothers, Richard Johnson; step-son and daughter in-law, Steve and Pam Peigh; special niece, Peggy Johnson; niece, Tammy Blaine and Tanya Daniels and nephew, Lynn Johnson. Family will receive friends, Monday June 22, 2020, Dee's birthday at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy., from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike. for a 3:00 PM graveside service. Scott Turner to officiate. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.