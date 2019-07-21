Services
1933 - 2019
Delores Searcy Obituary
Knoxville - Delores (Dee) Frost Searcy, born April 5, 1933 in Luttrell, TN peacefully gained her independence from this world to join her late husband on Independence Day, July 4, 2019. Dee graduated from Knoxville High School in 1950 and later graduated with a BA in Liberal Arts at the University of Tennessee. She worked as secretary to the Chairman Department, Romance Languages at the University of Tennessee as an undergraduate and later as a stenographer for the FBI and Y-12. She married Charles (Charlie) E. Searcy on March 18, 1954 and once he graduated college, Dee spent her time as a stay at home wife and mom for 11 years before beginning her teaching career. She received her MS in education at the University of Tennessee in 1979 and taught in North Carolina then Knoxville at Bearden Junior High, Holston High, and Fulton High. She was a member of Protestant and Methodist churches in PA, NC, and Knoxville, TN. Her hobbies included golf, bridge, bowling, boating, designing houses, and collecting dolls and antiques. Dee was preceded in death by parents, Edward L. and Ida Mae Frost; infant brother, Eddie Lynn Frost; husband, Charles (Charlie) E. Searcy; son, Bradley (Chip) A. Searcy. She is survived by son, Barry (Chuck) C. Searcy; grandsons, Aaron, Zach, Logan, and Ian Searcy; great grandchildren, Lucas and Jaelyn Searcy. A private service for immediate family will be held at Lynnhurst Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her late husband.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019
