Deloris Stafford
Harriamn - Deloris Jo Stafford, 78, of Harriman, TN, died of natural causes on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was a published photographer and writer, and a founding member of the Tennessee Mountain Writers.
Deloris is preceded in death by son, Dennis Keith Stafford. She is survived by daughter, Denise Stafford.
To honor her wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105(www.stjude.org
). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.