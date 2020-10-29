1/
Deloris Stafford
Deloris Stafford

Harriamn - Deloris Jo Stafford, 78, of Harriman, TN, died of natural causes on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was a published photographer and writer, and a founding member of the Tennessee Mountain Writers.

Deloris is preceded in death by son, Dennis Keith Stafford. She is survived by daughter, Denise Stafford.

To honor her wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105(www.stjude.org). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
