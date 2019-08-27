Services
Kirksey Funeral Home
69 North Main Street
Marion, NC 28752
(828) 652-2120
Delphia Taylor
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Montford Cove Missionary Baptist Church
Union Mills, NC
Delphia Cable "Tootsie" Taylor


1927 - 2019
Delphia Cable "Tootsie" Taylor Obituary
Delphia "Tootsie" Cable Taylor

Knoxville - Delphia "Tootsie" Cable Taylor, 91, of Knoxville, TN, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 of complications of dementia.

Mrs. Taylor is the widow of Gene Dawes Taylor. Mrs. Taylor was lovingly known as "Tootsie" by some and as "Dee" by more. She is formerly of Black Mountain, NC, Union Mills, NC and Proctor, NC (before Fontana Dam was built). She is the daughter of William and Minnie Cable of Marion, NC and Proctor, NC. She is survived by her daughters Judy, Kay and Abbie; her grandchildren John and his wife Katie, Julie and her husband Dan, William, and Charlotte. She is also survived by 4 minor age great-grandchildren. Mrs. Taylor is well known for her kindness to others, her loving nature and her strong faith. She is greatly loved by her family and those who knew her.

A graveside service will be held and Tootsie will be laid to rest beside her husband "DT" at Montford Cove Missionary Baptist Church in Union Mills, NC on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Mrs. Taylor loved flowers and family will gratefully receive them on her behalf.

Kirksey Funeral Home of Marion is honored to be serving the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 27, 2019
