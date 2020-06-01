Delsie White
Knoxville - Delsie White, age 101, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord June 1, 2020. She was a member of Ball Road Baptist Church. Delsie was preceded in death by husband, Sherfie White, daughter and son-in-law, Shelvia & Roy Pitts, son, Billy White, granddaughter Tracy Sisson, and several siblings. Survivors include five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5pm-7pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7pm with grandson, Terry Pitts speaking. Family and friends will meet at Zion Cemetery at 10:45am Thursday for an 11am interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Knoxville - Delsie White, age 101, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord June 1, 2020. She was a member of Ball Road Baptist Church. Delsie was preceded in death by husband, Sherfie White, daughter and son-in-law, Shelvia & Roy Pitts, son, Billy White, granddaughter Tracy Sisson, and several siblings. Survivors include five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5pm-7pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7pm with grandson, Terry Pitts speaking. Family and friends will meet at Zion Cemetery at 10:45am Thursday for an 11am interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.