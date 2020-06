Delsie WhiteKnoxville - Delsie White, age 101, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord June 1, 2020. She was a member of Ball Road Baptist Church. Delsie was preceded in death by husband, Sherfie White, daughter and son-in-law, Shelvia & Roy Pitts, son, Billy White, granddaughter Tracy Sisson, and several siblings. Survivors include five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5pm-7pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 7pm with grandson, Terry Pitts speaking. Family and friends will meet at Zion Cemetery at 10:45am Thursday for an 11am interment. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com