DeMarcus Anthony MartinDeMarcus Anthony Martin, born December 6, 1998, departed this life on September 15, 2020. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and animal lover.His memory will remain in the hearts of his mother, Tanaya Steed; father, Anthony Martin; a loving father, who help raise him, Oscar Gillespie; brothers, Thomas Radford IV (Jasmine), Norman Ferguson, Laquaun Ferguson , O'Jalyn Gillispie, Alex Steed; sisters, Miranda Radford (Mercedes); nieces, Mirajah, Ta'jah, Ta'leah, Na'Myah, Dallas"Baby Dill Pickle;" nephews, Eric, Akuma, Ny'aire; grandparents, Robert and Pamela Steed, Janet and Ray Martin; uncle, Robert Steed Jr.; aunt, Tasha Martin; a host of family and friends.A special thank you to Anthony Glenn.Wednesday, September 23, 2020, a public walk through visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Knoxville, TN. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. A graveside service will follow at New Gray Cemetery, 2724 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN. A white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered at the church the day of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or