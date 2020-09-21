1/1
DeMarcus Anthony Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DeMarcus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeMarcus Anthony Martin

DeMarcus Anthony Martin, born December 6, 1998, departed this life on September 15, 2020. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and animal lover.

His memory will remain in the hearts of his mother, Tanaya Steed; father, Anthony Martin; a loving father, who help raise him, Oscar Gillespie; brothers, Thomas Radford IV (Jasmine), Norman Ferguson, Laquaun Ferguson , O'Jalyn Gillispie, Alex Steed; sisters, Miranda Radford (Mercedes); nieces, Mirajah, Ta'jah, Ta'leah, Na'Myah, Dallas"Baby Dill Pickle;" nephews, Eric, Akuma, Ny'aire; grandparents, Robert and Pamela Steed, Janet and Ray Martin; uncle, Robert Steed Jr.; aunt, Tasha Martin; a host of family and friends.

A special thank you to Anthony Glenn.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020, a public walk through visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Knoxville, TN. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. A graveside service will follow at New Gray Cemetery, 2724 Western Avenue, Knoxville, TN. A white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered at the church the day of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or

www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved