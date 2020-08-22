Denise Anne Slack



Knoxville - Denise Anne Slack, age 48, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and daughter, and a wonderful public servant that will be dearly missed. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Candace) Thomas of Louisville, KY, Aaron (Emily) Haun of Sanford, NC, Kerry Gordon of Knoxville, Jasmine Dyson of Morristown, and Tatyana Dyson of Maryland; parents, Kenny and Joan Haun; sisters, Emily Haun and Julia Haun, both of Sevierville; brother, Jonathan (Sadie) Haun of Lake Charles, LA; eleven grandchildren; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 - 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23rd at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Ross Woody officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family ask that everyone attending to please wear a mask. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.









