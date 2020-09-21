Denise D. Richardson
Knoxville - Denise D. Richardson of Knoxville passed away September 16, 2020 at UT medical center.
Member of Honey Rock Victorious Church International.
She was a self-employed business consultant.
Survived by mother, Ossie Richardson; children, Kaleb (Danielle) McClanahan and Courtney McClanahan; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Deborah Oriol and Alicia Richardson; brothers, Derrick Dessasure, and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Open visitation, 10:00- 8:00 p.m., Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel.
Family will receive friends, 1:00-2:00 p.m., Thursday September 24, 2020 at Honey Rock Victorious Church International, 4113 Holston Dr., Knoxville, TN 37914, funeral services 2:00 p.m.; Apostle Jerry Upton, officiating.
Interment, Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.