1/1
Denise D. Richardson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise D. Richardson

Knoxville - Denise D. Richardson of Knoxville passed away September 16, 2020 at UT medical center.

Member of Honey Rock Victorious Church International.

She was a self-employed business consultant.

Survived by mother, Ossie Richardson; children, Kaleb (Danielle) McClanahan and Courtney McClanahan; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Deborah Oriol and Alicia Richardson; brothers, Derrick Dessasure, and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Open visitation, 10:00- 8:00 p.m., Wednesday September 23, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel.

Family will receive friends, 1:00-2:00 p.m., Thursday September 24, 2020 at Honey Rock Victorious Church International, 4113 Holston Dr., Knoxville, TN 37914, funeral services 2:00 p.m.; Apostle Jerry Upton, officiating.

Interment, Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved