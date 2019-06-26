Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
Dennie Ruth White Hankins

Dennie Ruth White Hankins Obituary
Dennie Ruth White Hankins

Lenoir City - Dennie Ruth White Hankins, age 78, of Lenoir City passed away on June 24, 2019 after a short battle with ALS. Dennie was a Baptist and a loving wife and mother, and helped provide loving care for many young infants while at Royale Child Care in Knoxville for a number of years. She loved plants, hummingbirds and living in East Tennessee. Dennie was preceded in death by her parents, Reece and Ora White; her sister, Paulette Betts, and brother, Wendell White. Dennie's surviving family include her husband of 53 years, Virgil Wayne Hankins; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher Wayne and Teresa Robison Hankins; sisters, Mary Mitchell and Melba Taylor of Rossville, GA, and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the ALS Association at www.alsa.org/donate. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019
