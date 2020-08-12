1/1
Dennie Tippitt
Dennie Tippitt

Knoxville - Dennie Tippitt age 85, of Knoxville, Tennessee formerly of Jellico, Tennessee passed away on Friday August 7, 2020 in St. Augustine, Florida.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lois Campbell Tippitt; parents, Vagel Hass and Aud Tippitt; sister, Harleen Tippitt Smith.

Survived by one son, Michael Kevin Tippitt; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service 1:00 P.M. Thursday August 13, 2020 at the Llewelyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, Tennessee with Rev. Ken Flannery officiating. Visitation 12:00 noon until the funeral hour at 1:00 P.M. interment will follow in the Jellico Cemetery.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico, TN. honored to serve the Tippitt family.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
