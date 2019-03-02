|
|
In Loving Memory Of
DENNIS ALLEN JONES
April 3, 1960 - March 2, 2004
Fifteen years ago today, DENNIS was tragically killed in a wreck on
Maynardville Highway on his way to work at Volunteer Fabricators in Sneedville, when his Ford Explorer was struck head-on by another truck crossing the center-line. GOD welcomed DENNIS into Heaven that morning. DENNIS loved JESUS and served Him
gladly. He was a hardworking and faithful member of Bell's Campground
Baptist Church, served on the Powell Christians Concerns Group, as well as Knoxville's Homeless Ministry each Friday night.
DENNIS had a favorite Bible verse:
"In the beginning was the Word,
and the Word was with God,
and the Word was God."
John 1:1
DENNIS, We Will Always Love and Miss You.
Delores Jones
Denise Riggs & Eli & Ella
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019