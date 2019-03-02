Resources
DENNIS ALLEN JONES

DENNIS ALLEN JONES In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

DENNIS ALLEN JONES

April 3, 1960 - March 2, 2004

Fifteen years ago today, DENNIS was tragically killed in a wreck on

Maynardville Highway on his way to work at Volunteer Fabricators in Sneedville, when his Ford Explorer was struck head-on by another truck crossing the center-line. GOD welcomed DENNIS into Heaven that morning. DENNIS loved JESUS and served Him

gladly. He was a hardworking and faithful member of Bell's Campground

Baptist Church, served on the Powell Christians Concerns Group, as well as Knoxville's Homeless Ministry each Friday night.

DENNIS had a favorite Bible verse:



"In the beginning was the Word,

and the Word was with God,

and the Word was God."

John 1:1



DENNIS, We Will Always Love and Miss You.



Delores Jones

Denise Riggs & Eli & Ella
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019
