In Loving Memory Of
DENNIS ALLEN JONES
April 3, 1960 - March 2, 2004
Today would have been DENNIS' 59th birthday. DENNIS was killed on Maynardville Highway on March 2, 2004 when his SUV was hit head-on by another truck crossing the centerline. DENNIS loved JESUS and served Him faithfully. He was dedicated to his family, his church family at Bell's Campground Baptist Church, his work family at Volunteer Fabricators, Inc., the Powell Christian ConcernsGroup, and spent many weekends working in ministries helping Knoxville's homeless. DENNIS is now rejoicing in Heaven with his father FRED JONES, sister DAWN JONES, and brother-in-law CHAD RIGGS. We still miss him so much after fifteen years.
"Even though I walk through the valley
of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil,
for You are with me. Your rod and Your staff,
they comfort me." Psalm 23:4
Happy 59th Birthday, DENNIS!
We Will Always Love and Miss You,
Delores Jones
Denise Riggs & Eli & Ella
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019