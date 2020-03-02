|
In Loving Memory Of
DENNIS ALLEN JONES
April 3, 1960 - March 2, 2004
Sixteen years ago today, DENNIS was tragically killed in a wreck on Maynardville Highway on his way to work
at Volunteer Fabricators in Sneedville, when his Ford Explorer was struck head-on by another truck
crossing the center-line.
DENNIS loved JESUS and served Him gladly. He was a hardworking and faithful member of Bell's Campground Baptist Church, served on the Powell Christians Concerns Group, as well as Knoxville's Homeless Ministry
each Friday night.
DENNIS had a favorite Bible verse:
"In the beginning was the Word,
and the Word was with God,
and the Word was God."
John 1:1
DENNIS, We Will Always Love and Miss You.
Delores Jones
Denise Riggs & Eli & Ella
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2020