DENNIS ALLEN JONES

April 3, 1960 - March 2, 2004

Sixteen years ago today, DENNIS was tragically killed in a wreck on Maynardville Highway on his way to work

at Volunteer Fabricators in Sneedville, when his Ford Explorer was struck head-on by another truck

crossing the center-line.

DENNIS loved JESUS and served Him gladly. He was a hardworking and faithful member of Bell's Campground Baptist Church, served on the Powell Christians Concerns Group, as well as Knoxville's Homeless Ministry

each Friday night.

DENNIS had a favorite Bible verse:

"In the beginning was the Word,

and the Word was with God,

and the Word was God."

John 1:1

DENNIS, We Will Always Love and Miss You.

Delores Jones

Denise Riggs & Eli & Ella
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2020
