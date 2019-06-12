|
|
Dennis Cinnamon
Mascot - Dennis Ray Cinnamon age 62 passed away at his home on Roseberry Road in Mascot, TN on Monday, June 10, 2019 with his common law wife of 18 years, Teresa, and family members by his side. Due to health problems, he retired as a self-employed truck driver. He leaves special family and friends who he had special nicknames for: step daughter, Nikki Smith (cheese thief) of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Debby (JA); brother-in-law, Rev. Roger Purkey (goat); nephew and niece-in-law, Dustin (dude) Humphreys (little Mexican) and his wife, Earlene (big critter) and three daughters, Abbey, Emily and Miley (little critters), all of Knoxville; Ella, Aiden, Maddie, and Grace Arnwine (his little shadows) of Mascot; special friends and pallbearers, Rodney (Bud) Leach and wife Brenda, Brad Arnwine, Denny Morris and wife Becky, Charles Mitchell and wife Donna, all of Mascot, Dustin Humphreys and wife Earline of Knoxville; A very special nurse, Brittany Hall of Mascot (Smoky Mountain Hospice) who was more family than friend and went beyond her duties as a nurse. He also leaves behind his mother, Theda Lovely of Knoxville; sister, Barbara Hatcher of North Carolina; nieces (great and great great), nephews (great and great great) in Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Alabama, Indiana and Michigan. Family and friends will meet 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the mortuary to go in procession to Asbury Cemetery for a 12:00 p.m. graveside service and interment with Rev. Roger Purkey officiating. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Dennis' guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 12, 2019