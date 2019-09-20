|
|
Dennis Duane Griffey
Knoxville - Griffey, Dennis Duane "Green Shirt" born March 2, 1952 in Benham, Kentucky to the late Wolford Leslie and Lacey Aileen (Lee) Griffey, Sr., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019 at home.
Growing up, Dennis was active in church, belonging to Benham A.M.E. Zion Church. His faith kept him rooted and instilled family values. Possessing a kind and generous spirit, Dennis always wanted to help and make people feel good. He was an avid sports fan who was often glued to the sports channels on television. Joking around with his friends, especially his brothers, gave him great joy. Dennis enjoyed fishing and grilling with family and friends.
Dennis graduated Salutatorian of Cumberland High School, Class of 1970, in Cumberland, Kentucky and excelled in sports as well. He lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. In 2007, he was regarded as "One of the Best Stars" to ever play as a Cumberland High School Redskin. Continuing his love of sports, he received an athletic scholarship to East Tennessee State University. At ETSU, he was one of the best all-time letter winners in 1972 through 1974. Also, while at ETSU, he pledged Omega Psi Phi Fraternity becoming a charter member.
Over the years, Dennis was employed at Napa Auto Parts, Kirk's Market, The Hyatt Regency now Marriott Hotel. He was recognized for exemplary service throughout the hospitality industry. Due to health challenges, Dennis retired in 2016.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anna Delphine Blair; father and mother in-law, Monroe and Odessa Mae (Battle) Steger: and brothers in-law, Woodrow Charles and Terry Lee Parks.
His life will be forever treasured in the lives of his devoted and loving wife of 42 years Anjel Carolyn (Steger) Griffey; three amazing daughters, Denisha, LaNessa, and Crystal; loving granddaughter, Imani; goddaughter, TeMaya (JaMichael) Eatmon, six brothers: Wolford Griffey, Jr., Lexington, KY, Michael (Juanita) Griffey, Berry, KY, Major (Donna) Griffey, Norton, VA, Garry Griffey, Benham, KY, Steven Griffey and Ransom Neil Griffey of Lexington, KY: sisters-in-law Vivian Steger and Teresa Greene; loyal friend, Vincent Martin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Saturday, September 21, 2019, the family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1601 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Jesse Williams officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019