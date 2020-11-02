1/1
Dennis Dunn
Dennis Dunn

Knoxville - Dennis R. Dunn, age 72 of Knoxville, passed away October 31, 2020. He was retired from GE Medical. He was a loving husband, loyal friend, and Poppy. Dennis was a Navy veteran. He loved working in his garage, playing with the grandkids and shag dancing. He was a longtime member of the Smoky Mountain Shag Club. Preceded in death by mother and father, Faye and Howard Dunn, mother and father-in-law, Leona and Ben Lewis. Survived by: the love of his life, his wife Janice, stepson Aaron Davis (Brooke), the joy of his life, his grandchildren Reese and Ryann Davis, and brother Gary (Joan) Dunn. He is also loved by special friends R.B. Lewis, Dale Starbuck, Larry Williams, Joe Lee, Rick Owens, and too many others to mention. He was a longtime member and friend of Bills. Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Lakeshore Park, the marble pavilion outdoor chapel, Gerry Anders officiating. The family asks that everyone please observe social distancing and wear a mask. The Celebration of Life service will be livestreamed on Sunday at 1:00 PM, available to view at https://www.facebook.com/fountaincitylivestream Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
