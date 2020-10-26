Dennis E. Pruett



Burnsville, NC - Dennis E. Pruett age 73, of Burnsville, NC died on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. A native of Knoxville, he was the son of the late Olden and Louise Wilson Pruett. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn Tarver Pruett and their son, Jason Scott Pruett. Dennis was a devoted member of John Sevier Baptist Church in Knoxville. He was a salesman with Disney Tire Company and Sears for many years. Dennis treasured his family, friends, and neighbors. He enjoyed sharing his faith, gardening and working in his yard. He was always bringing light and a smile to others. Dennis never met a stranger.



He is survived by his uncle, Jerry Wilson and wife, Betty, of Pensacola; cousins Debby Graham and husband, Bill, of Weaverville, and Mary Beth Thurman and husband, David, of Charlotte; as well as by other extended family members of the Wilson and Tarver families.



Due to COVID 19 there will be no public services.



Much gratitude is extended to Brenda Simmons and Tammy Canant as well as the staff at Yancey House for the wonderful care given to Dennis. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to John Sevier Baptist Church at 1401 Paramount Road, Knoxville, TN 37924.









