1/1
Dennis E. Pruett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis E. Pruett

Burnsville, NC - Dennis E. Pruett age 73, of Burnsville, NC died on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital. A native of Knoxville, he was the son of the late Olden and Louise Wilson Pruett. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn Tarver Pruett and their son, Jason Scott Pruett. Dennis was a devoted member of John Sevier Baptist Church in Knoxville. He was a salesman with Disney Tire Company and Sears for many years. Dennis treasured his family, friends, and neighbors. He enjoyed sharing his faith, gardening and working in his yard. He was always bringing light and a smile to others. Dennis never met a stranger.

He is survived by his uncle, Jerry Wilson and wife, Betty, of Pensacola; cousins Debby Graham and husband, Bill, of Weaverville, and Mary Beth Thurman and husband, David, of Charlotte; as well as by other extended family members of the Wilson and Tarver families.

Due to COVID 19 there will be no public services.

Much gratitude is extended to Brenda Simmons and Tammy Canant as well as the staff at Yancey House for the wonderful care given to Dennis. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to John Sevier Baptist Church at 1401 Paramount Road, Knoxville, TN 37924.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yancey Funeral Services
378 Charlie Brown Road
Burnsville, NC 28714
828-678-9962
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yancey Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved