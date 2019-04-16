|
Dennis F. Greene
Knoxville, TN
Dennis F. Greene, age 77, of Knoxville, TN passed away at 12:45 a.m., April 15th at Parkwest Medical Center. Dennis was a
member of Highland Park Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for several years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Dena Greene. Survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Carolyn "Bonnie" Greene; daughters, Tammy Martin (Tina), Pam Campbell (Charlie); grandchildren, Crystal Price (Jordan), Nick Campbell, Cory Noe (Brandi); great-grandchildren, Justin and Jase Noe; sister, Gail Gamble (Bob); several nieces, nephews and special cousins. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17th at Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Bob Gamble and Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in his name. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2019