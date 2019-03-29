|
|
Dennis Keith Parsons
Knoxville, TN
Dennis Keith Parsons, age 67 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a member of Broadway Baptist Church and served as a Jr. deacon as a young man. He later attended Reunion Baptist Church. He was always interested in technology and design. He was the youngest Hamm radio operator in Knoxville starting at age 11. He enjoyed the Tennessee lakes and loved skiing, boating and the outdoors. He graduated from Fulton High School in the late sixties. He retired from Petsafe Technology in West Knoxville. Preceded in death by parents Mabel and Keith Parsons, and brother Henry Lee Turner. Survived by aunt Loretta Moore of Knoxville, Tennessee, as well as many cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with a service to follow at 11:00 AM, Rev. James Russell officiating. Interment to follow funeral service at Felts Chapel Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky at 3:00 PM. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019