More Obituaries for Dennis Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Mason


1956 - 2019
Dennis Mason Obituary
Dennis Mason

Knoxville - Dennis Brian Mason age 63 of Knoxville, TN, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born January 11, 1956 in Knoxville, TN. Dennis will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jim Mason. Dennis is survived by wife, Doris Mason; children, Angel Daughtery and Tim Fortune; grandchildren, Taylor an d Noah; mother, Jeanette Mason; sister, Teri Lane and brothers, Don, Dave and Dan Mason.

To honor his wishes no services wil be held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Dennis' memory to , 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
