Knoxville - Dennis Alan "Denny" Ogle age 71 of Knoxville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Graduate of Rule High School and he proudly served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Navy. Retired from the US Postal Service after 35 years. Preceded in death by beloved parents; James C. and Emma Ogle. Grandparents; John H and Vola McCarter, Lee Ogle and Idelle Ogle Marine, Uncle; Stephen McCarter, mother-in-law; Evelyn Cox, Sisters in law; Sherry Bryant and Tina Cox. Survivors; devoted wife of 45 years, Linda Cox Ogle. Uncles; J.R. (Dortha) McCarter, Larry (Frankie) McCarter, Jerry (Janet) McCarter. Aunts; Carolyn (Charles) Jackson and Joyce McCarter. Also are many cousins and their families to mourn his passing; Karen (Sam) Whitson, Charlie Jackson (Cheryl), Jennifer (Gary) Mays, Tessa Vasquez, Kim (Todd) Skeen, Brian McCarter (Michelle), Valerie McCarter (Mohammed), Jason (Lora) McCarter, Aaron McCarter; special friends; Debbie Eldridge and Ron Seaman. Also missing him will be many younger cousins and their little ones who he absolutely adored. He will be remembered for his sweet smile and his very kind heart. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Ron Hutchison officiating. Family and friends will meet 2:45 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery (Sutherland Avenue) for a 3:00 p.m. graveside service. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
