|
|
Dennis Ray "Big D" McMahan
Knoxville - Dennis Ray McMahan passed away June 10, 2019 at the age of 68 years old from a heart attack. He was a happy unique man who loved everyone and all who knew him loved him.
Survivors: Wife, Ernestine McMahan; Daughters: Amber Godwin and Amanda; Son, Dennis James "D.J." , Grandson, Maddox James and Granddaughter, Bryleigh Grace; Son- in-law, Hundred Kary Godwin; loving care givers, Sisters: Frances McMillan and Sue Carr; devoted Brother-in-law, Jerry McMillan; special Nephew, Keegan McMahan; loving brother, Jabo McMahan; special loving big Brother and Sister-in-law, Buck and Debby McMahan; many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Cremation services provided by McCarty Funeral Directors, Sevierville, 774-2950
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 14, 2019