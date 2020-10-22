Dennis Ray SiebergKnoxville - Dennis Ray Sieberg, also known to family, friends, and occasionally the McDonald's worker as 'D,' went to heaven peacefully on October 19, 2020.Dennis was born on August 19, 1949 in St. Louis, Missouri. Since the day he was born, Dennis loved life to its fullest. Everything he did was to celebrate the fact that he was here and full of life and love to give. He enjoyed having a good time and he wanted everyone around him to have one too.He could talk to anyone and he would; from the guy at the gas pump next to him to someone he met in the line at Walmart. He was a devout man of God that took with him Christian principles that let him never meet a stranger and once he introduced himself and talked with them, they never forgot him. He would even talk with the various religious people that came to his house, that most others say they do not have time to talk with. That was the kind of man he was. He was full of stories from a life that was well lived. From his exploits during his time overseas in the Vietnam War, to explaining in his electrician talk on how to make sure you had installed the correct current carrying ampacity for wiring a fuse box. He was quite a jack of all trade's and he would figure out how to do something that he needed or wanted to get done. There was nothing in this life that he refused to try and because of that he lived a life that was worth living.However, none of the work he did or the service he gave to his country compared to the love and hard work that he provided for his family, specifically for his wife, children, and grandchildren. Since 1976, he has given a life full of joy and adoration to his wife Carol. He cherished her love more than life itself and he made sure that she knew that every day he was alive.Dennis was preceded in death by his mother and father, Christina and Martin Sr., and his two older brothers, Gary and Byron. We are all sure that they are having a good time together in heaven now that they have been reunited.Dennis is survived by his wife Carol; his two sisters and their husbands, Christy and Ron Hopkins and Kathie and Mike Strietbeck; his son and daughter-in-law, Arthur and Misty Saviers; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Adam Harness; son, Dennis; granddaughters, Kylie, Domonique, Raquel, and Quinn; grandsons, Bailey and Samuel; nieces, Mercy, Wendi, and Rian; nephews, Gary Lee, Matthew, Shad and Shawn; and too many other family and friends to name.He loved each and every one he knew with his whole being. He has taken a piece of each of our hearts and he will forever be missed. He will rest comfortably in the embrace of heaven's love.Viewing services will be provided on Friday, October 23rd, 2020, between 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923. A Veteran's graveside burial ceremony will be held on Monday, October 26th, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at 2200 E Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920.For family and friends, please come join us for what Dennis really wanted which is a celebration of his life, i.e. a party on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 8435 Falcon Drive, Knoxville, TN 37923 beginning at 6:00 p.m. Food will be provided, but if you would like to bring a dish we would greatly appreciate it.