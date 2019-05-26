|
|
Dennis Roland Eisenberg
Knoxville, TN
Dennis Roland Eisenberg, age 64, of Knoxville passed away Friday afternoon, May 17, 2019 after a brief illness.
Dennis worked for many years at MasterCraft and Malibu Boats. He loved NASCAR and was a big fan of Dale, Jr. Most of all he was a Christian and loved the Lord.
Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Roland Eisenberg and mother, Vina Berry Eisenberg.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Bud Sutton; niece, Savannah Sutton, whom he adored; several aunts uncles, cousins and friends. Per his request, there will be a private service for immediate family. We would like to thank Shannondale Health Care and Avalon Hospice for their loving care.
Dennis loved his little dog, MJ. If you feel compelled please donate a bag of food to a local animal shelter in memory of Dennis.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019