Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Eisenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Roland Eisenberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis Roland Eisenberg Obituary
Dennis Roland Eisenberg

Knoxville, TN

Dennis Roland Eisenberg, age 64, of Knoxville passed away Friday afternoon, May 17, 2019 after a brief illness.

Dennis worked for many years at MasterCraft and Malibu Boats. He loved NASCAR and was a big fan of Dale, Jr. Most of all he was a Christian and loved the Lord.

Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Roland Eisenberg and mother, Vina Berry Eisenberg.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Bud Sutton; niece, Savannah Sutton, whom he adored; several aunts uncles, cousins and friends. Per his request, there will be a private service for immediate family. We would like to thank Shannondale Health Care and Avalon Hospice for their loving care.

Dennis loved his little dog, MJ. If you feel compelled please donate a bag of food to a local animal shelter in memory of Dennis.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now