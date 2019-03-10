|
|
Dennis Stephen Willis, Sr
Knoxville, TN
Dennis Stephen Willis, Sr, age 77, passed from this world to take his place in God's Kingdom on March 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Helen Anne Willis. Dennis is survived by daughters, Nancy Elfvin and husband Rick of Knoxville, Christine Witt and husband Bill of Knoxville, Susan Fenn and husband Steve of Raleigh, NC; son, Dennis Willis, Jr. of Nashville, TN; numeous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many life-long friends. For full obituary and service times, go to www.clickfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the in his honor.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019