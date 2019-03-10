Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Stephen Willis Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dennis Stephen Willis Sr. Obituary
Dennis Stephen Willis, Sr

Knoxville, TN

Dennis Stephen Willis, Sr, age 77, passed from this world to take his place in God's Kingdom on March 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Helen Anne Willis. Dennis is survived by daughters, Nancy Elfvin and husband Rick of Knoxville, Christine Witt and husband Bill of Knoxville, Susan Fenn and husband Steve of Raleigh, NC; son, Dennis Willis, Jr. of Nashville, TN; numeous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many life-long friends. For full obituary and service times, go to www.clickfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the in his honor.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.