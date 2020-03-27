|
Dennis Thomas Henson
CORRYTON - Dennis Thomas Henson - age 80, of Corryton, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home.
He was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church, a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, and retired from the Knoxville Zoo. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Rauhuff; and brothers, Joe and Gerald Henson.
Survivors: wife of 53 years, Shirley Henson of Corryton; daughter, Dawn Henson, daughter and son-in-law, Tracee and John Steele; son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Kelly Henson; grandchildren, Kayla, Blaine, Garrett (Cassie), Arielle (Cody) Sadler, Chace (Jordan) Scarborough, and Abigail Steele; great-grandchildren, Briella Mason Scarborough, and Lane Elliott Sadler; sister-in-law, Irene Henson; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Diane Rauhuff.
Friends may call at their convenience from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.
Due to current health and safety regulations, a private family interment will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with Pastor Toby Everett officiating. Graveside services and full military honors will be performed at a later date when circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knoxville Zoo
3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914 or at zooknoxville.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020