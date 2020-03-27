Services
Stevens Mortuary
1304 Oglewood Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 524-0331
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Henson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Thomas Henson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Thomas Henson Obituary
Dennis Thomas Henson

CORRYTON - Dennis Thomas Henson - age 80, of Corryton, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at his home.

He was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church, a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War, and retired from the Knoxville Zoo. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Rauhuff; and brothers, Joe and Gerald Henson.

Survivors: wife of 53 years, Shirley Henson of Corryton; daughter, Dawn Henson, daughter and son-in-law, Tracee and John Steele; son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Kelly Henson; grandchildren, Kayla, Blaine, Garrett (Cassie), Arielle (Cody) Sadler, Chace (Jordan) Scarborough, and Abigail Steele; great-grandchildren, Briella Mason Scarborough, and Lane Elliott Sadler; sister-in-law, Irene Henson; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Diane Rauhuff.

Friends may call at their convenience from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway.

Due to current health and safety regulations, a private family interment will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with Pastor Toby Everett officiating. Graveside services and full military honors will be performed at a later date when circumstances permit.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knoxville Zoo

3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914 or at zooknoxville.org

Information about webcasting as well as Mr. Henson's guest book is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -