Dennis Todd "Denny" Amentastro
Maryvlle - Dennis Todd "Denny" Amentastro, 71, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Born on August 1, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY, Denny served in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He is survived by his beloved wife Ruth Ann; Daughter Monica (Mike) Hubbard; Stepson Clay Reeves; Grandchildren Cody Mitchell and Jamie Mitchell; Sister Sue Barber; Brother Joe (Nancy) Amentastro; Nephews Jeremy (Tina) Barber and Tom (Michele) Barber; and devoted diva dog Maggie. The family extends their deepest thanks to the staffs of Blount Memorial Hospital, BMH Home Health Care, and BMH Hospice and Palliative Care. Due to current pandemic guidelines, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Denny's Life will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please treat others with kindness and respect. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview; www.CremationByGrandview.com
