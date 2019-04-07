|
|
Dennis W. Miller
Knoxville, TN
Dennis W. Miller, age, 61 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was a member of New Life United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his father Frank Miller. Dennis is survived by his wife Kim Miller; son Jacob Miller; mother Eleanor Miller; brother Phillip E. and Patricia Miller; sisters Marlene and Gary Clark, and Lisa Whitaker; several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at later date. Arrangements by ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019