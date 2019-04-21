|
Dennis W. Miller
Knoxville, TN
Dennis W. Miller, age, 61 of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. He was a member of New Life United Methodist Church. He was
preceded in death by his father Frank Miller. Dennis is survived by his wife Kim Miller; son Jacob Miller; mother Eleanor Miller; brother Phillip E. and Patricia Miller; sisters Marlene and Gary Clark, and Lisa Whitaker; several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 28th at 2PM at New Life United Methodist Church, 7921 Millertown Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924.
In lieu of flowers dontations may be made to New Life Food Pantry at newlifeumcknoxville.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019