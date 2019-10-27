Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Wayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Wayne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Wayne Obituary
Dennis Wayne

Sherrod - Dennis Wayne Sherrod, age 56, of Farragut passed away early Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 at his home. Dennis was a member of Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Farragut. He graduated from Farragut High School in 1981. Dennis received a tennis scholarship from Roane State Community College where he excelled and taught tennis around the East Tennessee area and camps in New York. He enjoyed golf, baseball and attending U T Football games. He was a dedicated father and loving husband and liked spending time with family and friends. He worked in electronic components and sales. Preceded in death by father, G Fred Sherrod. Survivors include wife, Melinda; son, Matthew; mother, Nettie Mae Sherrod; brothers, Errol and wife, Trish, John and wife, Dana; Sister-in-law, Kim Buckner and husband, Kyle; brother-in-law, Bobby Stooksbury; mother-in-law, Jane Stooksbury; several nieces and nephews; and faithful dog, Luther. Family will receive friends, 4-6pm Tuesday, October 29, at Union CP Church, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 6pm, Pastor Leonard Turner, officiating. Interment will be in the Lawnville Cemetery in Kingston, TN. Donations may be given to Union CP Church 500 Everett Road Farragut, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.