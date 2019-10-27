|
|
Dennis Wayne
Sherrod - Dennis Wayne Sherrod, age 56, of Farragut passed away early Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 at his home. Dennis was a member of Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Farragut. He graduated from Farragut High School in 1981. Dennis received a tennis scholarship from Roane State Community College where he excelled and taught tennis around the East Tennessee area and camps in New York. He enjoyed golf, baseball and attending U T Football games. He was a dedicated father and loving husband and liked spending time with family and friends. He worked in electronic components and sales. Preceded in death by father, G Fred Sherrod. Survivors include wife, Melinda; son, Matthew; mother, Nettie Mae Sherrod; brothers, Errol and wife, Trish, John and wife, Dana; Sister-in-law, Kim Buckner and husband, Kyle; brother-in-law, Bobby Stooksbury; mother-in-law, Jane Stooksbury; several nieces and nephews; and faithful dog, Luther. Family will receive friends, 4-6pm Tuesday, October 29, at Union CP Church, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 6pm, Pastor Leonard Turner, officiating. Interment will be in the Lawnville Cemetery in Kingston, TN. Donations may be given to Union CP Church 500 Everett Road Farragut, TN 37934.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019