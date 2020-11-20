Dennis Wayne Henderson
Dennis Wayne Henderson, age 56 of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Sam Henderson and Donna Vee Gosnell Henderson.
His survivors include: wife, Glenda Henderson; children, Kendra Henderson and Brock Douglass; step-children, Anthony Douglass, Brandi (Eric) McKinley; brothers, Billy (Sue) Henderson, David (Deanna) Henderson; nieces, Stacy Garrison, Kelly Henderson, Madison Henderson, Nikki (Will) Bules; great nieces, Jillian Garrison, Jade Garrison, Gabby Bules; brother-in-law, Robert (Karen) Edmonds, Kenneth Edmonds; sister-in-law, Vickie Edmonds; and 6 grandchildren.
Funeral service 4 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Bill McCarter officiating. Please respect social distancing and wear a face covering upon entering the building. Interment 11 AM Monday at Seven Islands Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1-3:30 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
