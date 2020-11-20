1/1
Dennis Wayne Henderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Wayne Henderson

Dennis Wayne Henderson, age 56 of Knoxville, TN passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Sam Henderson and Donna Vee Gosnell Henderson.

His survivors include: wife, Glenda Henderson; children, Kendra Henderson and Brock Douglass; step-children, Anthony Douglass, Brandi (Eric) McKinley; brothers, Billy (Sue) Henderson, David (Deanna) Henderson; nieces, Stacy Garrison, Kelly Henderson, Madison Henderson, Nikki (Will) Bules; great nieces, Jillian Garrison, Jade Garrison, Gabby Bules; brother-in-law, Robert (Karen) Edmonds, Kenneth Edmonds; sister-in-law, Vickie Edmonds; and 6 grandchildren.

Funeral service 4 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Bill McCarter officiating. Please respect social distancing and wear a face covering upon entering the building. Interment 11 AM Monday at Seven Islands Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1-3:30 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved