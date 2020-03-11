Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Swaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Wayne Swaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Wayne Swaney Obituary
Dennis Wayne Swaney

Lenoir City - Dennis Wayne Swaney, age 78 of Lenoir City passed away March 10, 2020. Dennis was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Dennis was retired from the X-10 Plant in Oak Ridge. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and dog.

Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mae Swaney; siblings: Bobby Swaney, Murrell Swaney, Harold Swaney, Billy Swaney, Louise Swaney, and Jerald Swaney. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Anna Jo Swaney; children and spouses, Rick and Darlene Swaney, Diane and Doug Roy, Mick Swaney and Steven Bass; grandchildren and spouses: Trai and Sara Swaney, Charlie and Cory Vineyard, Brandon and Alexis Roy, Austin Swaney, and Megan Roy; great-granddaughters, Ella Mae Vineyard and Hailee Swaney; sister, Barbara Vogel; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Jamie Swaney; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Shane Maples officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Friday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 1998 Friendship Road, Lenoir City, TN 37772. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -