Dennis Wayne Swaney
Lenoir City - Dennis Wayne Swaney, age 78 of Lenoir City passed away March 10, 2020. Dennis was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Dennis was retired from the X-10 Plant in Oak Ridge. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and dog.
Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mae Swaney; siblings: Bobby Swaney, Murrell Swaney, Harold Swaney, Billy Swaney, Louise Swaney, and Jerald Swaney. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Anna Jo Swaney; children and spouses, Rick and Darlene Swaney, Diane and Doug Roy, Mick Swaney and Steven Bass; grandchildren and spouses: Trai and Sara Swaney, Charlie and Cory Vineyard, Brandon and Alexis Roy, Austin Swaney, and Megan Roy; great-granddaughters, Ella Mae Vineyard and Hailee Swaney; sister, Barbara Vogel; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Jamie Swaney; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Shane Maples officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Friday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 1998 Friendship Road, Lenoir City, TN 37772. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020