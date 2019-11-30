Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Caledonia Cemetery
Denver Maurice Ferrell Obituary
Denver Maurice Ferrell

Knoxville - Denver Maurice Ferrell - age 77, of Knoxville passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Denver was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and was retired from the railroad. He also worked for Southern Armature and Windowcraft. Denver was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who needed a helping hand. He was also a champion for AA with 42 years of sobriety and was a great influence and sponsor to many. He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Annette Crumpley Ferrell; parents, Willie and Ava Ferrell; daughter, Sherri Lynn Ferrell; and eight siblings. He is survived by his children, Kenneth Maurice (Heidi) Ferrell, Teena Marie (Mike) Ferrell Soch, Callie Lisa (Mike) Sutton Burgett, and Wendy (Scott) Workman; grandchildren, Devina Farnsworth, Kenneth Ferrell, Cherri Ferrell, William Ferrell, Toni Soch, Michael Soch, Cal Burgett, Carah Burgett, David Burgett, and Adam McKeever-Burgett; eighteen great grandchildren; brother, Michael Quentin (Linda) Ferrell; brother in law, Wade (Judy) Crumpley; and sister in law, Nancy Hathorn. The family will receive friends at Bridges Funeral Home on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM with a funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Chris Hutchins officiating. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Caledonia Cemetery at 12:45PM for a 1:00PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Denver's name to The , 212 S Peters Rd Ste 106, Knoxville, TN 37923. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
