Deola Wyatt

Knoxville - Deola Virginia Wyatt passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at the age of 96 after a long and loving life. She was a member of Central Baptist Church Fountain City. After graduating from Knoxville Business College, Deola and her sister Jean worked in Oak Ridge, TN during WWII as proud members of "The Girls of Atomic City." After the war she continued her professional life with Chapman Drug Company in Knoxville until her retirement. Deola was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Wyatt; her parents, Rev. Edgar and Mary Trent; her brother, Ralph Trent; her sister, Jean Brooks; and her son Jimmy Wyatt. She will be warmly cherished in memory by her son Steven Wyatt (with Diana Murray); her daughter-in-law, Janette Wyatt; her granddaughters Stephanie Wyatt (With Adam Brett) and Emily Humphries (with Andrew and their children, Nora Beth and Jacob). Family and friends will meet Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 2:45 pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com
