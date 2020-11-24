1/1
Derrah McMillan
Derrah McMillan

McMillan - Derrah Hubbs McMillan age 52 of Seymour, went to be with her Lord and Savior November 23, 2020 after a three year battle with cancer. She was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, Derrell Hubbs. Survived by sons, Derran (Meghan) Hubbs and Dawson McMillan; mother, June Hubbs; step-mother, Janna Hubbs; sisters, Dianna (Skip) Barton and Logan Hubbs; niece, Danielle Beeler and fiancé, Dylan Humphrey; great-nephews, Daxton and Deklynn Humphries; step-daughter-in-law, Nichole Skinner; step-grandchildren, Chloe and Tate; special cousins and friends. The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Sunday in the mausoleum chapel in Sherwood Memorial Gardens with the service to follow at 2 pm. The entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society. www.sherwoodmemorialgardens.com.

Sherwood Memorial Gardens

3176 Airport Hwy.

Alcoa, TN 37701




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
NOV
29
Service
02:00 PM
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
8659702955
Memories & Condolences
