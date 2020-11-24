Derrah McMillan
McMillan - Derrah Hubbs McMillan age 52 of Seymour, went to be with her Lord and Savior November 23, 2020 after a three year battle with cancer. She was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Preceded in death by father, Derrell Hubbs. Survived by sons, Derran (Meghan) Hubbs and Dawson McMillan; mother, June Hubbs; step-mother, Janna Hubbs; sisters, Dianna (Skip) Barton and Logan Hubbs; niece, Danielle Beeler and fiancé, Dylan Humphrey; great-nephews, Daxton and Deklynn Humphries; step-daughter-in-law, Nichole Skinner; step-grandchildren, Chloe and Tate; special cousins and friends. The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Sunday in the mausoleum chapel in Sherwood Memorial Gardens with the service to follow at 2 pm. The entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society
. www.sherwoodmemorialgardens.com
.
Sherwood Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Hwy.
Alcoa, TN 37701