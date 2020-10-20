1/1
Derrick Devon Evans
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Derrick Devon Evans

Louisville - Derrick Devon Evans, 21, died unexpectedly in a tragic motorcycle accident on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Louisville, TN.

Derrick was born on September 29, 1999 in Hermitage, TN. to Kendra Evans and Derrick Campbell. Derrick was known for his love of motorcycles, his jokes, infectious laugh, and generosity. He loved being with family and friends and being a father to his 2-year-old Diallo Evans. He will be dearly missed by all who came to know and love him.

Derrick is survived by his mother, Kendra Evans (Maryville, TN), father, Derrick Campbell (Lewisburg, TN.), and 2-year-old son Diallo Evans (Maryville, TN).

He was preceded in death by grandparents Danna Jo and Harvey Evans and uncle, Monte Campbell.

He leaves to cherish his memories: grandparents Larry and Vanessa Campbell (Chapel Hill, TN), great-grandparents Tobe and Shirley Henry, brother Madden Campbell (Murfreesboro, TN), brother/cousin Geoffrey Kennedy (Maryville, TN) aunts Donita (Johnny) Simmons, Yolanda (Travis) Woods, Sonya Kennedy, Shavonda Campbell (Lewisburg, TN), uncle Donathan (John Boy) Campbell (Lewisburg, TN), devoted cousins Dana (Cameron) McCluskey (Maryville, TN), Renice (Da'vid) Heard (El Paso, TX), Michael Williams (Maryville, TN), Jeremee Sullivan (St. Petersburgh, FL), Rianna (Larenz) Winford (Gallatin, TN), Alexis Sullivan (Gallatin, TN.), Trissa Evans (Dayton, OH), Whitney, Iendi, Marcellus, Mariah, Cameron, Taylor, special friend Taylor LeBlanc (Maryville, TN) and devoted aunt Treavangula Nicholson (Murfreesboro, TN) and a host of other devoted family members and friends.

Receiving of friends will be held on October 24, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at High Praises Church, Maryville with Pastor Jackie Midkiff officiating and Rev. Terry Jordan delivering the eulogy. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask during attendance of the service. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
High Praises Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
High Praises Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foothills Funeral Home - Maryville
910 Lincoln Road
Maryville, TN 37804
865-984-9485
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foothills Funeral Home - Maryville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved