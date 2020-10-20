Derrick Devon Evans
Louisville - Derrick Devon Evans, 21, died unexpectedly in a tragic motorcycle accident on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Louisville, TN.
Derrick was born on September 29, 1999 in Hermitage, TN. to Kendra Evans and Derrick Campbell. Derrick was known for his love of motorcycles, his jokes, infectious laugh, and generosity. He loved being with family and friends and being a father to his 2-year-old Diallo Evans. He will be dearly missed by all who came to know and love him.
Derrick is survived by his mother, Kendra Evans (Maryville, TN), father, Derrick Campbell (Lewisburg, TN.), and 2-year-old son Diallo Evans (Maryville, TN).
He was preceded in death by grandparents Danna Jo and Harvey Evans and uncle, Monte Campbell.
He leaves to cherish his memories: grandparents Larry and Vanessa Campbell (Chapel Hill, TN), great-grandparents Tobe and Shirley Henry, brother Madden Campbell (Murfreesboro, TN), brother/cousin Geoffrey Kennedy (Maryville, TN) aunts Donita (Johnny) Simmons, Yolanda (Travis) Woods, Sonya Kennedy, Shavonda Campbell (Lewisburg, TN), uncle Donathan (John Boy) Campbell (Lewisburg, TN), devoted cousins Dana (Cameron) McCluskey (Maryville, TN), Renice (Da'vid) Heard (El Paso, TX), Michael Williams (Maryville, TN), Jeremee Sullivan (St. Petersburgh, FL), Rianna (Larenz) Winford (Gallatin, TN), Alexis Sullivan (Gallatin, TN.), Trissa Evans (Dayton, OH), Whitney, Iendi, Marcellus, Mariah, Cameron, Taylor, special friend Taylor LeBlanc (Maryville, TN) and devoted aunt Treavangula Nicholson (Murfreesboro, TN) and a host of other devoted family members and friends.
Receiving of friends will be held on October 24, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at High Praises Church, Maryville with Pastor Jackie Midkiff officiating and Rev. Terry Jordan delivering the eulogy. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask during attendance of the service. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com