Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Visitation
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN
View Map
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Corinth Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Derrik Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrik Bradshaw

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derrik Bradshaw Obituary
Derrik Bradshaw

Loudon - Derrik Allen Bradshaw, age 28 of Loudon, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born to Horace Allen and Elizabeth Ann (Rowe) Bradshaw in Loudon, Tennessee. A graduate of Loudon High School, Class of 2010. Derrik spent the bulk of his career as a technician with Matlock Tire Services and most recently he was employed with Morgan Olson in Loudon. Derrik loved fast cars, driving them and working on them. He was generous to a fault and always wanted to help a friend. Giving to others even when he couldn't afford to do so. His three year old son said he was always happy. If you visit his facebook page you can see his thoughts on fatherhood; "a single proud dad raising two kids, Ella and William. I work hard every day because my kids are my life." Preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph and Ruth Bradshaw, Alfred and Maude Ella Rowe and uncle, William Rowe. Survivors include his parents Horace and Liz Bradshaw, his two precious children, Ella Ruth and William; brother and sister in-law, Bo and Megan Bradshaw; nephew Reece; uncles, Kenneth Rowe, Larry and Brenda Bradshaw; aunts, Vivian Wallace, Janet and Ernie Newberry, Nancy Cochran, Deb and Kent Phillips and Karen and David Gray; numerous cousins and friends. Friends may visit Tuesday, May 5th at McGill Click Chapel from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM with private interment in Corinth Cemetery. Pastor Don Hawkins will officiate. Condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home website: www.mcgillclick.com. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derrik's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -