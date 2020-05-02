|
|
Derrik Bradshaw
Loudon - Derrik Allen Bradshaw, age 28 of Loudon, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born to Horace Allen and Elizabeth Ann (Rowe) Bradshaw in Loudon, Tennessee. A graduate of Loudon High School, Class of 2010. Derrik spent the bulk of his career as a technician with Matlock Tire Services and most recently he was employed with Morgan Olson in Loudon. Derrik loved fast cars, driving them and working on them. He was generous to a fault and always wanted to help a friend. Giving to others even when he couldn't afford to do so. His three year old son said he was always happy. If you visit his facebook page you can see his thoughts on fatherhood; "a single proud dad raising two kids, Ella and William. I work hard every day because my kids are my life." Preceded in death by grandparents, Ralph and Ruth Bradshaw, Alfred and Maude Ella Rowe and uncle, William Rowe. Survivors include his parents Horace and Liz Bradshaw, his two precious children, Ella Ruth and William; brother and sister in-law, Bo and Megan Bradshaw; nephew Reece; uncles, Kenneth Rowe, Larry and Brenda Bradshaw; aunts, Vivian Wallace, Janet and Ernie Newberry, Nancy Cochran, Deb and Kent Phillips and Karen and David Gray; numerous cousins and friends. Friends may visit Tuesday, May 5th at McGill Click Chapel from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM with private interment in Corinth Cemetery. Pastor Don Hawkins will officiate. Condolences may be left for the family at the funeral home website: www.mcgillclick.com. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2020