Derrik Wayne Simcox
Knoxville, TN
Derrik Wayne Simcox, age 18, of Knoxville, TN, was tragically taken from us in a car accident on Friday March 29, 2019. He was born on August 30, 2000. Derrik had a love for life and brought joy and laughter to those he was around. He was a god-fearing Christian and will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Janet Teague Simcox, Father Charles D. Simcox, and friend Dakota Smith. He is survived by his fiance Sarah Nicole Warren and unborn child, great grandfather Charles E. Simcox, grandfathers Neil W. Simcox & Mike Upchurch, Grandmother Brenda Upchurch, brother Dylan Moore, sisters Tiffany Squailia, Kristin Squailia & Kiley Riddell, mother Michelle Squailia, aunts Shawna Hibben & Angie Payne, & special family friends the Elliots, several other uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Receiving of friends & family is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 at Dante Baptist Church, 314 Brown Dr. in Knoxville from 5 - 7 pm with service to follow presided by Lee Murphy.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to help benefit his unborn child, payable to Enrichment Federal Credit Union for Derrik Simcox, 7005 Maynardville Pike Knoxville, TN 37918.
Bridges Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Simcox family. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com 865-523-4999.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019