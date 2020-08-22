Destiny Dykes Paskel - age 44 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, August 20th. She is preceded in death by her mother, Gayle Phillips; grandmother, Doris Stanford, and grandfathers, Bill Stanford and Dean Phillips. Destiny is survived by her husband, Brian Paskel; sons, Dylan Dykes, Cody Dykes, and Caleb Dykes; father, John Phillips; brothers, Shane (Holly) Phillips and Josh Phillips; and grandmother, Mary Phillips. Destiny is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, August 24th 6:00-8:00pm at Mynatt's Funeral Home in Halls, 4131 E. Emory Road, Knoxville, TN. Face masks will be required. Friends and family will meet at 10:45am on Tuesday, August 25th for an 11:00am graveside service at Fort Sumter Community Cemetery with Rev. Mike Sledge officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mynatt's Funeral Home on behalf of Destiny would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
.